Vocalist Van McCann takes the stage. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann plays guitar for "Longshot." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Drummer Bob Hall makes the beat for "Soundcheck." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Guitarist Johnny Bond plays through fog. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Benji Blakeway and drummer Bob Hall rock out together on stage. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Catfish and the Bottlemen play "Kathleen." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Catfish and the Bottlemen play "Longshot." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Guitarist Johnny Bond plays "Soundcheck." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Front row fans rock out to "Soundcheck." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann jams on guitar. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCan plays guitar to "Kathleen." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Benji Blakeway sings backup. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann plays guitar for "Soundcheck." Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann solos on guitar. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann stands on top of the stage speakers and sings out to the crowd. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann engages with the crowd. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann grabs hold of the mic. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Crowd members raise their hands. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Van McCann stands up on speakers and looks out to the crowd. Welsh indie rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen perform at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on March 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

