English rock band Basement opens for Weezer and Pixies. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Basement drummer James Fisher pounds out a beat. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ronan Crix plays guitar for Basement. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Basement singer Andrew Fisher looks out to the arena crowd. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Pixies vocalist Frank Black sings "Nimrod's Son." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Pixies bassist Pat Lenchantin grooves on stage to "Bird of Prey." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Pixies perform "Where Is My Mind?" Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer vocalist Rivers Cuomo sings "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want Yoo To." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer guitarist Brian Bell sings backup. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rivers Cuomo jams on guitar. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer's stage setup is resemblant of an old-school college dorm room. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer performs its cover of Toto's "Africa." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans wave their phone flashes to Weezer's cover of Toto's "Africa." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A little fan watches Weezer from the barricade. Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Weezer performs "My Name is Jonas." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rivers Cuomo sings "My Name is Jonas." Weezer and Pixies co-headline the Moda Center in Portland on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

