2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-1.jpg

Aris Ray opens for Lil Mosey. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-2.jpg

Local Eugene rapper Toddie B opens for Lil Mosey. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-3.jpg

Washington rapper L'Shawn gets ready to punt the beach ball into the crowd. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-4.jpg

Local Eugene rappers Zavy (left) and Watrcup (right) perform their last show before moving to Los Angeles, California. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-5.jpg

DJ Niyah plays a short set to pump up the crowd before Lil Mosey performs. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-6.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-7.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-8.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-9.jpg

Shortly after getting hit by it, Lil Mosey gets ready to toss a beach ball back into the crowd. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-10.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-11.jpg

Lil Mosey gives an ode to his haters. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-12.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-13.jpg

Lil Mosey brings out roses to the winner of his fan contest, 'Greet Her Girl'. VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-14.jpg

The fan contest winner gets to stay on stage with Lil Mosey as he performs his hit song 'Greet Her". VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-15.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-16.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)
2019.EMG.HMW.LilMosey-17.jpg

VitBrand brings Seattle rapper Lil Mosey to the Lane Events Center in Eugene on June 1, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald.)

Tags

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

Thank You! We reached our goal!


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world. On May 29, we achieved our goal thanks to 53 generous donors. We are beyond gratified by the generosity of our community. We had not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. That is about to change, thanks to our donors. Your donations will not only will help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment. Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate