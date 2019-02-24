2019.2.23.emg.dkr.uo.drag.show-1.jpg

Show hosts Facisha Farce and Bonnie Rose introduce the show. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Facisha Farce performs "Primadonna" in the first act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Bonnie Rose performs in the first act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Chloe San Carlos performs "One Kiss" in the first act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Bumbling Debonair performs "Female of the Species" in the first act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Dustin DeBris performs "I Kissed a Boy" in the first act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Miss HIV Awareness performs in the first act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Facisha Farce performs "A Little Wicked" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Kwanzaa performs "Heart to Break" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Fortune Favours performs "Kiwi" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Boujee Cherry performs "No Excuses" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Clarice Montgomery performs "God is a Woman" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Chloe San Carlos performs "Havana" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Ellen Degenerate performs "Once in a Lifetime" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Phallus Johnson performs "Voldemort" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

