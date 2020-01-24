2020.1.23.EMG.DLY.LOVEMEMORE1.-9.jpg

Trippie Redd performs as he gets ready to throw some water. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippioe Redd walks into the cloud of smoke. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd gets the crowd hyped. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd walks out on stage into a cloud of smoke. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
BlocBoy JB walks back and forth along the stage. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald).
BlocBoy JB getts the crowd hyped for Trippie Redd's performance. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald).
Trippie Redd pauses before the start of his performance. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
BlocBoy JB addresses the crowd as he comes out. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald).
Trippie Redd performs. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd pauses as he gets ready to perform. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
BlocBoy JB dances around the stage. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald).
Trippie Redd performs. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd performs for his fan base. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd dances along stage. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd stretches his arm as he poses for the crowd. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trippie Redd leans over and reaches to connect with his fans. Trippie Redd brings BlocBoy JB along for his "Love Me More" Tour stop at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 23, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

