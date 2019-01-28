+23 
The Moda Center lights up with the 'Astroworld' logo. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott appears on one of two stages of the concert. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Flames errupt as the bass drops. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott performs "Way Back." Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott performs "Way Back." Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Flames errupt to the beat of the song's hook. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott asks his crowd to throw their middle fingers up with him. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott chucks his middle finger up during "Mamacita." Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The show's mosh pit dances to "Mamacita." Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott performs "Butterfly Effect." Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A fan sits on top of shoulders in the mosh pit. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Travis Scott performs "No Bystanders." Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

