Sheck Wes performs as the first opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Sheck Wes performs as the first opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Sheck Wes performs as the first opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Sheck Wes performs as the first opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Sheck Wes screams out his hit song "Mo Bamba" with passion. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Gunna performs as the second opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Gunna performs as the second opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Gunna performs as the second opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Gunna dances while looking into the crowd. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Gunna performs as the second opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Gunna performs as the second opening act of the night. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis Scott looks into the crowd, making sure they're ready to rage. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis exclaims his love for the city of Portland, telling everyone why its the last stop of the tour. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis Scott makes sure to awknowledge every corner of the sold out arena. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis Scott is known for his intense energy and stage presence, here he is getting ready to jump up and down with the crowd. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis Scott had flames bursting out of his stage throughout the show. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis Scott makes sure to grab his beanie before running across stage. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Travis Scott will start the second leg of his tour at the Moda Center in Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. Travis Scott closes out the first leg of the Astroworld tour at the sold out Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)

