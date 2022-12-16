2022.12.16.EMG.MAS.TrinityofTerrorConcert-12.jpg

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas holds up a knife during a song themed after the 1978 horror film "Halloween". The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Andy Biersack, lead singer of Black Veil Brides a metalcore band that formed in 2006. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack, also known as Andy Black, jumps of a riser during their first song of the night. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Formed in 2000, heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills continues the night with an added horror element to their stage theatrics. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The final band of the night, Motionless in White hypes up the crowd for a final act. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Changing the order of headliners every stop of tour, Black Veil Brides went first in Portland, after opening act Atreyu. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas emerges from a cloud of smoke. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans through up the universal hand symbol for rock during Black Veil Brides set. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Andy Biersack, a native of Ohio and founder of the band Black Veil Brides, head bangs at the edge of the stage. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Atreyu, a California-based metal core band opens up the night of music. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
During their song "Wurst Vacation", Charnas and company reenact a beheading on stage following their horror-themed set. The Trinity of Terorr Part III tour starring: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and opening act Atreyu bring metal to Portland, Oregon on Dec. 11, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

