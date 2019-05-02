2019.04.27.EMG.SEN.the1975-1.jpg

No Rome opens for The 1975 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Pale Waves opens for The 1975 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Pale Waves opens for The 1975 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Pale Waves opens for The 1975 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A fan tries to rally the crowd before the show. The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975 opens their set with "Give Yourself A Try." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975's Matty Healy sings "Give Yourself A Try." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975's Matty Healy dances to "Give Yourself A Try." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Front-row fans at the VMC sing and dance along to The 1975. The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans wave their hands and sing along to the music. The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975 plays "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975 plays "She's American." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975's Matty Healy moves across the stage while singing "She's American." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Guitarist Adam Hann plays "She's American." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Backup dancers leap into the air as The 1975 plays "She's American." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975's Matty Healy plays "She's American." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The 1975 plays "She's American." The 1975 performs at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

