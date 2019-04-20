2016.04.19.EMG.SEN.The Maine - Taking Back Sunday-1.jpg

Pop punk band The Maine begins its set with a cover of Blur's "Song 2." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Garrett Nickelsen sings backup. The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist John O'Callaghan sings "Don't Come Down." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Maine performs "Don't Come Down." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Garrett Nickelsen grooves on stage. The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Garrett Nickelsen (left) and guitarist Jared Monaco rock out to "Don't Come Down." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Garrett Nickelsen plays the bassline to "Bad Behavior." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist John O'Callaghan sings "Bad Behavior." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist John O'Callaghan sings to the crowd. The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Garrett Nickelsen plays "Bad Behavior." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist John O'Callaghan stands on a speaker and sings out to the crowd. The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Drummer Pat Kirch makes the beat for "Bad Behavior." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Bassist Garrett Nickelsen shreds on his bass guitar. The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist John O'Callaghan sings "Bad Behavior." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Maine brings a fan named Will on stage to sing "Lovely." The Maine opens for Taking Back Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Taking Back Sunday performs "Bike Scene." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Taking Back Sunday's crowd begins to mosh. Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist Adam Lazzara tosses his microphone by the cord. Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Taking Back Sunday performs "Bike Scene." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
John Nolan plays guitar. Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Guitarist John Nolan plays "Cute Without the 'E'." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A mosh pit opens in the crowd during "Cute Without the 'E'." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist Adam Lazzara sings "Cute Without the 'E'." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Vocalist Adam Lazzara sings "Bike Scene." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Taking Back Sunday opens its set with "You Know How I Do." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A mosh pit opens in the crowd during "Cute Without the 'E'." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A mosh pit opens in the crowd during "Cute Without the 'E'." Taking Back Sunday plays the third show of it's 20th Anniversary tour at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

