2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-10.jpg

A performer makes their way to the middle of the circle. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-1.jpg

DJ Connah Jay prepares before the event begins. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-2.jpg

Assistant Professor Hannah Victoria addresses the crowd prior to the show. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-3.jpg

Students dance in the dance circle. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-4.jpg

A performer holds a one-armed handstand. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-5.jpg

A performer moves through their breakdance routine. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-6.jpg

A performer kicks their leg up as they perform their routine. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-7.jpg

A performer headspins during their solo performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-8.jpg

A performer drops to the floor as a part of their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-9.jpg

A performer moves through their routine. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-11.jpg

Two performers get the crowd going with their moves. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-12.jpg

A performer prepares to make their way to the middle of the circle. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-13.jpg

A performer moves through their routine. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-14.jpg

A performer attempts a kip up during a group dance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-15.jpg

Assistant Professor Hannah Victoria shows some of her own moves. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-16.jpg

The Duck Street Dance Club prepares to launch into their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-17.jpg

Members of the Duck Street Dance Club begin their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-18.jpg

Members of the Duck Street Dance Club give their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-19.jpg

A group of students in a hip-hop class on campus prepare for their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-20.jpg

A group of students in a hip-hop class on campus give their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-21.jpg

A student in a hip-hop class on campus moves through their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-22.jpg

A student in a hip-hop class on campus moves through their performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-23.jpg

A student in a hip-hop class on campus strikes a pose at their end of their group performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-24.jpg

2022.06.01.EMG.MAM.duckjam-25.jpg

The performers and crowd wave to the music at the end of the performance. The Duck Jam, a celebration of hip-hop culture and dance, took place on June 1st, 2022, at the Dougherty Dance Theatre in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

