2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-17.jpg

Laura Viers, a community artist, opens for Blind Pilot and The Decemberists. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-18.jpg

Laura Viers, a community artist, opens for Blind Pilot and The Decemberists. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-1.jpg

Laura Viers, a community artist, opens for Blind Pilot and The Decemberists. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-20.jpg

Israel Nebeker, an original creator of Blind Pilot, performs at the Crystal Ballroom. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-2.jpg

Israel Nebeker, an original creator of Blind Pilot, performs at the Crystal Ballroom. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-19.jpg

Isarael Nebeker shares his support of the benefit for Tucker Martine: “It’s amazing to be helping such an amazing asset to the music industry." The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-21.jpg

Israel Nebeker, an original creator of Blind Pilot, performs at the Crystal Ballroom. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-4.jpg

Kati Claborn performs while playing the banjo and singing for Blind Pilot. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-24.jpg

Israel Nebeker, an original creator of Blind Pilot, performs at the Crystal Ballroom. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-23.jpg

Ian Krist performs for Blind Pilot. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-5.jpg

Kati Claborn performs while playing the banjo and singing for Blind Pilot. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-22.jpg

Kati Claborn performs while playing the banjo and singing for Blind Pilot. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-6.jpg

Ian Krist performs for Blind Pilot. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-3.jpg

Kati Claborn performs while playing the banjo and singing for Blind Pilot. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-7.jpg

Colin Meloy, singer-songwriter for The Decemberists, participates in A Benefit for Flora. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-8.jpg

Colin Meloy, singer-songwriter for The Decemberists, participates in A Benefit for Flora. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-9.jpg

Colin Meloy welcomes fans to the concert with a wine glass in his hand. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-10.jpg

Colin Meloy, singer-songwriter for The Decemberists, participates in A Benefit for Flora. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-11.jpg

Jenny Coulee performs with the accordion for The Decemberists. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-12.jpg

Colin Meloy, singer-songwriter for The Decemberists, participates in A Benefit for Flora. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-13.jpg

As a part of The Decemberists’ new album, Laura Viers performs alongside the band during its set. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-14.jpg

As a part of The Decemberists’ new album, Laura Viers performs alongside the band during its set. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-15.jpg

As a part of The Decemberists’ new album, Laura Viers performs alongside the band during its set. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.6.3.EMG.MMM.BlindPilot-Decemberists-16.jpg

As a part of The Decemberists’ new album, Laura Viers performs alongside the band during its set. The Decemberists, Blind Pilot, and Laura Viers perform at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, at A Benefit for Flora on June 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

