Clairo performs on the main stage at the Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Reignwolf perform on the Fisher Green stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
The Pandora Sound On lounge hosts a body marbling station where festival-goers can paint their arms in psychedelic-like patterns. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
EDM duo Louis the Child takes the main stage at the Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Robbie Hauldren of Louis the Child stands on the decks and encourages the crowd to clap along. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Louis the Child performs on the main stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Louis the Child's Robbie Hauldren leaps off the decks at the drop. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Bumbershoot headliner Rezz performs a set of eerie, horror-esque EDM. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
A mosh pit forms in the middle of Rezz's crowd. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Rezz waves out to the crowd. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
