Self-described "desert-disco" duo KOLARS open for Shakey Graves. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Self-described "desert-disco" duo KOLARS open for Shakey Graves. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Self-described "desert-disco" duo KOLARS open for Shakey Graves. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Self-described "desert-disco" duo KOLARS open for Shakey Graves. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves walks on stage. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known as Shakey Graves, brings out his bluesy, folk and rock and roll sound. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves gestures to the crowd while singing "Built to Roam." Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
An array of guitars wait to be picked up by Shakey Graves' touring band. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves welcomes the McDonald Theatre, solo at first and then later joined by a touring band. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Crowd members dance to the music. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves' stage lighting features intricate graphic designs projected on to screens behind him. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves grabs the mic from its stand. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves ditches his Lakers hat and rocks out on stage. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The crowd claps along to the music. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves sings "The Perfect Parts." Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves points the mic toward the crowd, who sing along to "The Perfect Parts." Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Shakey Graves holds a thumbs-up. Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Americana musician Shakey Graves takes the Tour X9 to a sold-out McDonald Theatre on Dec. 7, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

