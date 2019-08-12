2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.ScandinavianFestival-10.jpg

Savijalakesed, a dance group from Estonia, performs on the main stage. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A festival worker stands at an information window located inside a windmill. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Trolls are a common theme at the festival because of their prominence in Scandinavian folklore. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A young festival-goer holds cotton candy that has been spun into the shape of a bunny. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A participant wearing traditional viking clothing shows off a gjallarhorn, or viking blowing horn. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Unique necklaces hang on display at a jewelry booth. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Two dancers perform a duet on stage. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A festival worker makes fry ice cream rolls at a food booth. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Brian Benson crafts a stained glass swedish fish in Junction City’s community center. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Stained glass nightlights are made in the shapes of the flags of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Uff da: Mugs with the flags and colors of Scandinavian countries line a shelf. Junction City hosts its 59th annual Scandinavian Festival on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)

