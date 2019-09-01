2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-12.jpg

Festival-goers wander through various food carts and vendors as the setting sun reflects on the MoPop building. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-1.jpg

Festival-goers gather on the Fisher Green lawn. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-2.jpg

LP performs on the Fisher Green stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-3.jpg

LP performs on the Fisher Green Stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-19.jpg

A festival-goer Kale Nye does a handstand inside of a giant kaleidoscope. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-4.jpg

Fans cheer on LP during her festival set. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-5.jpg

An ASL interpreter signs out the musical performances at the Fisher Green stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-8.jpg

The Space Needle towers over the festival grounds. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-11.jpg

A festival attendee relaxes at the bottom of the International Fountain's basin. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-6.jpg

Umbrellas -- or, Bumbershoots -- line the walkway in to the festival grounds. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-7.jpg

Massive sprays erupt from the International Fountain, a popular spot at the festival. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-17.jpg

R&B singer H.E.R. performs on the main stage at the Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-10.jpg

Sprays errupt from the International Fountain. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-9.jpg

Kids cool off in the spray of the International Fountain. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-15.jpg

R&B singer H.E.R. performs on the main stage at the Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-16.jpg

Fans vibe to H.E.R.'s sultry R&B music. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-14.jpg

R&B singer H.E.R. performs on the main stage at the Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-13.jpg

R&B singer H.E.R. performs on the main stage at the Memorial Stadium. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-20.jpg

Friends play in the spray of the International Fountain. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-18.jpg

Rock group Rival Sons perform on the Fisher Green stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.08.31.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.2-21.jpg

Jai Wolf appears on stage for his intro. Shortly after, a front row barricade collapsed, and the EDM artist's performance was rescheduled citing multiple injuries and safety concerns. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)

