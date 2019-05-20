2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.The Eye - Slander-1.jpg

Dubstep producer Subtronics opens for SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Subtronics recieves a kandi necklace from a crowd member. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rave Han and Leia. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Dance producer Said the Sky opens for SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Send Nudes: A fan waves a fan. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Crowd members teach another how to trade kandi. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Crowd members play with the spout of a hydration backpack. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A crowd member waves a fan to cool others off. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Said the Sky opens for SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A crowd member looks down below from atop another's shoulders. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Said the Sky opens for SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Eye: A crowd member shows her tattoo. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Headbanger: A fan wears Excision merch. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
SLANDER performs. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Derek Andersen and Scott Land are the musicians behind SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Lasers whip around from SLANDER's stage setup. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A glover puts on a lightshow with his fingertips. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Raindrops trickle through the lasers. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Derek Andersen and Scott Land are the musicians behind SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The mosh pit dances. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A crowd member dances with a flow toy. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Derek Andersen and Scott Land are joined by Said the Sky for their collab, "Potions." EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Derek Andersen and Scott Land are the musicians behind SLANDER. EDM duo SLANDER brings "The Eye" to the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on May 17, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

