PRZNT tells the audience to raise their phone flashlights as he performs an original song. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
PRZNT sings to an overjoyed fan in the crowd. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rapper 2muchpeso raps his way across the stage. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Aris Ray stares into the crowd during one of his final songs of his set. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Anthony Laron enters on stage alongside Aris Ray. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Aris Ray reaches a hand out to the crowd. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rapper Aris Ray takes a break from singing to talk to his fans. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rapper Aris Ray dances along to his own song. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Aris Ray sings over the crowd while they light up the theater with their phone flashlights. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rubie Soleil dances on stage alongside Aris Ray. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
3am hypes up the crowd while energetically dancing around the stage. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Hip hop artist 3am prepares the audience for crowd surfing. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.01.12.EMG.MFK.Polar Fest-13.jpg

3am surfs his way through the crowd. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.01.12.EMG.MFK.Polar Fest-14.jpg

Rapper holds hands with a fan. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.01.12.EMG.MFK.Polar Fest-15.jpg

Rap fans raises their hands to the music. Polar Fest takes place at the WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

