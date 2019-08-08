2019.08.05.SARTAKESPICS.PTM-15.jpg

Portugal. The Man opens for Mumford and Sons. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Portgual. The Man vocalist John Gourley plays guitar. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Portugal. The Man bassist Zachary Carothers plays the band's cover of "For Whom the Bell Tolls." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Portgual. The Man bassist Zachary Carothers sings backup. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Portgual. The Man bassist Zachary Carothers moves to the music. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Blazerdancers join Portland locals Portugal. The Man on stage. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Portgual. The Man bassist Zachary Carothers moves to the music. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Zoe Manville of Portgual. The Man sings and dances. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Blazerdancers dance to "Feel It Still." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Blazerdancers join Portland locals Portugal. The Man on stage. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Blazerdancers join Portland locals Portugal. The Man on stage. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mumford and Sons open with "Guiding Light." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mumford and Sons drummer Ben Lovett lays down a beat. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Marcus Mumford sings "Guiding Light." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mumford and Sons perform "Babel." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mumford and Sons perform "Little Lion Man." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mumford and Sons perform "Babel." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Marcus Mumford moves across the stage. Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mumford and Sons walk from the B stage to the A stage before "Beloved." Portugal. The Man and Mumford and Sons perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

