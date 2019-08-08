Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS
featured
Photos: Portgual. The Man and Mumford and Sons rock Portland's Moda Center
Sarah Northrop
Photo Editor
Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Help Choose the Emerald Beer Name!
Falling Sky is making an Emerald Brew!
Our staff proposed these names and now we need your help in choosing the finalist! Please vote below and be sure to visit Falling Sky in October to raise a glass for the Emerald!
You voted: