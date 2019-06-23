2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-1.jpg

Aly and AJ open their set with "Church." Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-2.jpg

AJ motions to the sound technician for more vocals. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-3.jpg

AJ moves with the music. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-4.jpg

AJ sings "Church." Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-17.jpg

Aly and AJ peform an acoustic cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn." Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-6.jpg

AJ shows a peace sign to the crowd. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-13.jpg

Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-5.jpg

Aly sings and plays keys for the duo. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-7.jpg

AJ plays guitar during "I Know." Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-8.jpg

Aly plays keys during "I Know." Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-9.jpg

AJ sings and plays guitar. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-10.jpg

AJ sings and plays guitar. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-12.jpg

Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-14.jpg

The Wonder Ballroom's neom marquee flickers outside the upstairs window. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-15.jpg

A disco ball refracts light during Aly and AJ's encore. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.aly and aj-16.jpg

A disco ball refracts light during Aly and AJ's encore. Pop duo Aly and AJ perform at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on June 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

