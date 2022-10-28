10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally.jpg

Oregon Democratic leaders and Senator Bernie Sanders wave to the crowd, which was made up of more than 3,000 attendees, after Thursday's Tina for Oregon rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-3.jpg

Oregon candidate for Governor, Tina Kotek, smiles as she introduces Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to a cheering crowd. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-2.jpg

Vermont Senator and former candidate for President of the United States Bernie Sanders raises his fist to the sky as the crowd cheers. Sanders kicked off his tour Thursday morning in Eugene to draw attention to the midterm elections and generate support for the Democratic party. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-4.jpg

Volunteers for Tina Kotek's campaign pass out free shirts to those who RSVP'd for Thursday Tina for Oregon rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-5.jpg

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley cheers and points as he introduces Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek to the crowd at Thursday's rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-6.jpg

District 7 State Senator, James Manning, was one of the several Democratic leaders of Oregon who delivered speeches Thursday morning. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-7.jpg

United States Representative of Oregon Peter DeFazio takes the stage at Thursday's rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-8.jpg

Oregon Labor Commissioner and Congressional candidate Val Hoyle speaks during the Democratic rally on Thursday. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-9.jpg

Two men hold a "No War in Russia" sign during Thursday's political rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-10.jpg

A peace sign accompanied by Ukraine's flag colors is held up in the crowd during the political rally. The Russian military has been invading Ukraine since February 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-11.jpg

Over 3,000 people, UO students and Eugene community members alike, fill the amphitheater at the Erb Memorial Union while waiting for Democratic leaders to speak. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined Oregon's Democratic party leaders at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union for a rally in support of Oregon Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, on Thursday, Oct., 27th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-12.jpg
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-13.jpg

Senator Bernie Sanders looks out to the crowd during his speech at Thursday's political rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-14.jpg

A cardboard cutout of Senator Bernie Sanders sticks out of the crowd during Thursday's political rally. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-15.jpg

"Tina for Oregon" signs cover the front row of the crowd. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-16.jpg

Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks during Thursday's Tina for Oregon rally at the University of Oregon. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
10.27.2022.IME.EMG.DemocraticRally-17.jpg

Oregon candidate for Governor, Tina Kotek, grins as she addresses more than 3,000 people at a political rally on the University of Oregon's campus. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)