Oliver Tree appears on stage in a wheelchair, citing he had an accident while "doing [his] own stunts." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree sings "Alien Boy." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree holds up a boombox and sings "Forget It," his collaboration with EDM producer Getter. Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Fans hold up lights to "Alien Boy." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree holds up his "rockers." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree performs "Upside Down." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree performs "Upside Down." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree dons goggles, a chain and a bucket hat to suit his retrowave aestheric. Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree dances to "Upside Down." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree sings "Upside Down." Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
An unhindered Oliver Tree performs in a wheelchair. Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree yells out to the crowd. Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Oliver Tree performs at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. Ore. on Sept. 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)

