2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-9.jpg

Members of My Chemical Romance (rleft to right), Mikey Way, Gerard Way and Ray Toro; perform their 2022 single "The Foundations of Decay". My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-6.jpg

Gerard Way adjusts the settings on his mic in order to add an element of noise-genre music into the set. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-5.jpg

Gutairist, Ray Toro, shreds his guitar during the third song of the night, "Give 'em Hell Kid". My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-4.jpg

Gerard Way screams at the end of their 2022 single "The Foundations of Decay", the bands first new song in ten years. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-3.jpg

Gerard Way takes a moment between songs to breathe before greeting the crowd. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-14.jpg

Lead singer, Gerard Way, tales a moment to look out onto the crowd during a performance of their song "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na". My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-7.jpg

Gerard Way and Ray Toro bang their heads during an instrumental break in the second song. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-2.jpg

Gerard Way, member of My Chemical Romance since 2001, performs during their reunion tour. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-11.jpg

Frank Iero, My Chemical Romance member since 1997, performs with his band on their reunion tour. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-8.jpg

Gerard Way encourages the crowd to clap along to the song being performed. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-10.jpg

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero works to the edge of the stage during a solo. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-12.jpg

Frank Iero, My Chemical Romance member since 1997, performs with his band on their reunion tour. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-15.jpg

Mikey Way, a member since 2001 and man responisble for the bands name, slaps his bass during the third song of the evening. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.10.07.EMG.MAS.MyChemicalRomanceModa-13.jpg

Frank Iero and Mikey Way, two original members of the band perform side by side. My Chemical Romance headlines the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 2, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Photo Editor

Hi, I'm Maddie! I've been a photographer at the Emerald for three years, and I am excited to now be serving as the Photo Editor for the 2022-2023 school year.