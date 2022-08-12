2022.08.09.EMG.MAS.MitskiEdgefield-3.jpg

Mitski has released six studio albums since 2012, her newest being titled: "Laurel Hell". Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mitski picks up her mic stand during her performance of the lead single off of her 2022 album, "Working for the Knife". Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mitski gazes out to the crowd during the first song of her set. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Using the microphone to simulate a knife, Mitski prepares to plunge it into her heart during her performance of: "I Will". Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
"Nobody" singer Mitski extends her hand to the crowd. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mitski reaches out to the crowd as she crosses to the other side of the stage. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mitski spins towards the right side of the stage. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans watch as Mitski performs in front of a sold out crowd. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans in the front of the crowd cheer during a triumphant finale of Mitski's second song of the night. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mitski extends her hand to the sky during a performance of her song "The Only Heartbreaker". Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans cheer on Mitski as the sun sets over the Edgefield Amphitheater. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Mitski, born Mitsuki Laycock begins the night with her song "Love Me More" of her newest album 'Laurel Hell' released in 2022. Mitski makes her second to last stop on the North American run of her "The Only Heartbreaker" tour at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Ore., on Aug. 9, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

