Before his performance, Michael Bublé’s initials are featured on display. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Singer Michael Bublé opens his performance in front of a display of the moon. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Four-time Grammy Award winner, Michael Bublé, lights up the stage and is projected on the screen above. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Singer Michael Bublé points at fans in the audience while performing his first song. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Four-time Grammy Award winner, Michael Bublé, smiles at fans while singing. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Singer Michael Bublé encourages the audience to clap with him during his performance. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Michael Bublé takes performing to the next level with his comedic talent, receiving laughs about his all-green suit and first experience with Voodoo Donuts. Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Singer Michael Bublé closes his performance with a romantic song, “My Funny Valentine.” Michael Bublé performs at the Moda Center in Portland on April 5, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
