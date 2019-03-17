2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-3.jpg

Metric vocalist Emily Haines takes the stage at the Crystal Ballroom, opening with "Twilight Galaxy." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-2.jpg

Metric vocalist Emily Haines headbangs on keys during "Twilight Galaxy." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-4.jpg

Lead singer Emily Haines sings "Twilight Galaxy." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-5.jpg

James Shaw plays guitar while Emily Haines dances during "Synthetica." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-6.jpg

Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-1.jpg

Metric vocalist Emily Haines headbangs while playing keys. Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-7.jpg

James Shaw plays guitar while Emily Haines dances during "Synthetica." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-8.jpg

Bassist Joshua Winstead lays down notes for "Risk." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-9.jpg

Metric lead Emily Haines stirkes a pose on the mic stand during "Risk." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-10.jpg

Vocalist Emily Haines sings "Risk." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-11.jpg

Vocalist Emily Haines sings out to the crowd during "Risk." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-15.jpg

Guitarist James Shaw plays the riff to "Risk." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-12.jpg

Metric lead Emily Haines rocks out with the crowd. Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-13.jpg

Emily Haines dances to the music of "Risk." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-14.jpg

Vocalist Emily Haines rocks with bassist Joshua Winstead. Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-16.jpg

Metric performs "Breathing Underwater." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-17.jpg

Metric performs a slow, stripped opening to "Gimme Sympathy." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-18.jpg

Metric fans throw their hands up to "Help I'm Alive." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.SEN.Metric-19.jpg

Metric performs "Now or Never Now." Canadian rock band Metric performs live at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

