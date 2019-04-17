2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-1.jpg

R&B musician Melanie Faye opens for Maggie Rogers at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-2.jpg

R&B musician Melanie Faye opens for Maggie Rogers at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-5.jpg

R&B musician Melanie Faye opens for Maggie Rogers at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore. on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-6.jpg

Fans dance to ABBA's "Dancing Queen," which plays before most every headliner at the Crystal Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-7.jpg

Maggie Rogers appears onstage wearing a tight bun, which she soon takes down to dance with her hair flying loose. Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-8.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Give a Little." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-9.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Give a Little." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-10.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Give a Little." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-11.jpg

Maggie Rogers and her touring band perform "Give a Little." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-13.jpg

Maggie Rogers perches on a speaker and sings "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-14.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-27.jpg

Maggie Rogers performs "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-30.jpg

Maggie Rogers performs "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-15.jpg

Maggie Rogers energetically moves across the stage while performing "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-24.jpg

Maggie Rogers interacts with her guitar player during "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-26.jpg

Maggie Rogers performs "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-16.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-18.jpg

Maggie Rogers dances -- energetically and whimsically -- to "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-22.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-21.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-20.jpg

Maggie Rogers dances to "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-19.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-25.jpg

Maggie Rogers sings "Burning" to the Crystal Ballroom crowd. Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-28.jpg

Maggie Rogers performs "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-29.jpg

Maggie Rogers performs "Burning." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-32.jpg

Maggie Rogers tones down her energy as she performs "Say It." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.15.EMG.SEN.Maggie Rogers-33.jpg

Maggie Rogers, backed by a touring band, performs "Say It." Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at a sold-out Crystal Ballroom on April 15, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

