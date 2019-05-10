2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-1.jpg

Mac DeMarco opens his setlist-less set with "Here Comes the Cowboy." Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-2.jpg

Mac DeMarco gets the crowd to repeat the words to "Here Comes the Cowboy." Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-3.jpg

Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-4.jpg

Mac Demarco sings "Salad Days." Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-5.jpg

Mac DeMarco plays "Salad Days." Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-6.jpg

Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-7.jpg

One of Mac Demarco's touring band members performs barefoot. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-8.jpg

Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-9.jpg

Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-10.jpg

Several of the audience members attempted to crowd surf with every song -- even the slow ones. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-11.jpg

Mac DeMarco sings "Still Together." Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-12.jpg

Mac DeMarco tries to crowd surf inside a bucket. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-13.jpg

Mac DeMarco crowd surfs. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-14.jpg

Mac DeMarco crowd surfs. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-15.jpg

Mac DeMarco kisses the sound technician while crowd surfing. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-16.jpg

Fans throw a bottle of water in the mosh pit. Mac Demarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-17.jpg

Crowd members mosh to the music. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-18.jpg

A shirtless Mac DeMarco jumps up and down. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.09.EMG.SEN.macdemarco-19.jpg

Mac DeMarco has the entire theater sit down on the floor for his quietest and last song -- telling them to "shut the fuck up," several times while singing. Mac DeMarco performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

