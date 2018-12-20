+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-2.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-1.jpg

The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-3.jpg

The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-4.jpg

Local band RAF opens for The Interrupters. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-5.jpg

Local band RAF opens for The Interrupters. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-6.jpg

The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-7.jpg

The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-8.jpg

Aimeé Allen performs for The Interrupters. The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-9.jpg

Aimeé Allen performs for The Interrupters. The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-10.jpg

Kevin Bivona performs for The Interrupters. The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-11.jpg

Justin Bivona performs for The Interrupters. The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-12.jpg

Aimeé Allen performs for The Interrupters. The Interrupters pack the floor with fans during their performance of punk/reggae music that challenges social and political concepts. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-13.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-14.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-15.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-16.jpg

Drummer Sam Price performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-17.jpg

Drummer Sam Price performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-18.jpg

Guitarist Jordan Greenwald performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-19.jpg

Guitarist Jordan Greenwald performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-20.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-21.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-22.jpg

Guitarist Jordan Greenwald performs for Lovelytheband. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-23.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs the last song of the night. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-24.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs the last song of the night. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
+24 
2018.12.18.EMG.MMM.Lovelytheband-25.jpg

Vocalist Mitchy Collins performs the last song of the night. The members of Lovelytheband share their first album, Finding It Hard to Smile, and inspire fans by describing how their experiences with mental health have influenced their music and changed their lives. 94/7-FM concludes its “December to Remember” concert series at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, which features The Interrupters and Lovelytheband. Portland, Ore. Dec, 18, 2018. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate