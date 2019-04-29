2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-2.jpg

Lizzo opens her set with "Cuz I Love You," from her newest full-length album release. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-1.jpg

Fans cheer for Lizzo as she takes the Roseland stage. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-4.jpg

Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-5.jpg

Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-8.jpg

Lizzo's dance crew joins her on stage. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-19.jpg

Lizzo's sold-out crowd fills up the floor space and balcony of the Roseland. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-7.jpg

Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-6.jpg

Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-9.jpg

Fans wave their hands along to Lizzo's music. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-10.jpg

Lizzo, accompanied by her dance crew and DJ Sophia Eris, performs "Worship." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-21.jpg

"I survived a fuckboy": Lizzo sings "Jerome" as fans wave lights to the music. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-12.jpg

Lizzo sings "Worship." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald).
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-11.jpg

Lizzo throws her hands up at the Roseland crowd. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-13.jpg

Lizzo perfoms "Worship." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-14.jpg

Lizzo sings "Worship." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-15.jpg

Lizzo lets her hair loose as her dance crew rolls around stage in roller skates. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-20.jpg

Lizzo performs "Scuse Me." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-16.jpg

Lizzo hambones and claps to the music of "Water Me." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-17.jpg

Lizzo dances to 'Water Me." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-18.jpg

She didn't need to flex that hard but she did. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-22.jpg

"100% that bitch": Lizzo performs "Truth Hurts," wearing sunglasses and a bridal veil as bouquets are tossed back and forth between the crowd and the performers. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-24.jpg

Lizzo marries herself during "Truth Hurts." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-26.jpg

Lizzo performs "Soulmate." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-25.jpg

Lizzo performs "Soulmate." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-27.jpg

Lizzo sings "Crybaby," prefacing the song with a talk about how "crying is lit, y'all." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-28.jpg

Lizzo and her dance crew share a moment on stage. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-29.jpg

Lizzo drinks from a bottle of Patrón during "Good As Hell." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-30.jpg

As the crowd loudly cheers. Lizzo gets amped up back stage before her encore performance. Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.04.26.SEN.lizzo-31.jpg

Lizzo busts out her flute skills for "Coconut Oil." Lizzo performs at a sold-out Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS

Tags

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate