DJ Sofia Eris hypes up the crowd with a set of all-female-performed songs before Lizzo takes the stage. Lizzo performs two nights of 'Cuz I Love You Too' as part of the Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn series in Troutdale, Ore. on July 18, 2019.
The crowd dances to the music. Lizzo sold out two back-to-back shows at McMenamin's Edgefield near Portland.
Lizzo opens her set with "Cuz I Love You."
Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You."
Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You."
Lizzo sings "Cuz I Love You."
Crowd members cheer and dance.
Accompanied by her backup dancers, "The Big Girls," performs "Worship."
Crowd members wave their arms to "Worship."
Lizzo's backup dancers, "The Big Girls," move powerfully to the music.
Lizzo sings "Water Me."
Lizzo Dances to "Water Me."
Lizzo carries a powerful, energetic stage presence.
Lizzo performs "Water Me."
Lizzo holds her lipstick-stained mic out to the crowd.
Lizzo twerks on stage.

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald.