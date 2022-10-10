10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-20.jpg

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard consists of Stu Mackenzie (guitar, vocals, flute), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (vocals, harmonicas, keyboards, percussion, piano, saxophone, organ) Cook Craig (guitar, piano, keyboards, percussion), Joey Walker (guitars, vocals, keyboards, piano), Lucas Harwood (bass guitar) and Michael Cavanagh (drums). King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played a sold-out show at Portland’s Roseland Theater on October 4th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

 Ian Enger
10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-3.jpg

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have had 21 releases in their 10 years as a band, which consists of albums, EP’s, live records, double LP’s, and one collaboration album. The band has two more albums that will come out later this October. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played a sold-out show at Portland’s Roseland Theater on October 4th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-2.jpg

Frontman Stu Mackenzie focuses on guitar and vocals, with the occasional flute performance, while playing live, but the variety of instruments Mackenzie plays on the band’s studio releases is seemingly never-ending. King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie provides vocals while also playing guitars, keyboards, flute, bass guitar, percussion, sitar, piano, organ, violin, clarinet, saxophone, zurna, drums, horns, xylophone, vibraphone. He also provides recording, mixing and production to the band. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played a sold-out show at Portland’s Roseland Theater on October 4th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-4.jpg

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are known for their live performances. The band is notorious for having a different setlist for each show, as well as unique 3-hour marathon sets. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played a sold-out show at Portland’s Roseland Theater on October 4th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-5.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-6.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-7.jpg
10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-8.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-9.jpg

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are an Australian rock band that formed in 2010 in Melbourne, Victoria. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played a sold-out show at Portland’s Roseland Theater on October 4th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-11.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-12.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-10.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-13.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-14.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-15.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-16.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-17.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-18.jpg

10.04.2022.IME.EMG.KingGizzard-19.jpg

