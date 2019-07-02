2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-1.jpg

Singer Clairo opens the show for Khalid. Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-2.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-3.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-4.jpg

Clairo opens the show for Khalid. Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-5.jpg
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-6.jpg

Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-7.jpg

As Khalid performs, he's shadowed by himself on the big screen for everyone in the Moda Center to see. Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-8.jpg

Khalid gleefuly bounces around stage in between verses. Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-9.jpg

Khalid can't help but to dance to his own music. Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-10.jpg

Khalid points to appreciate his fans in the front of the crowd. Khalid brings the "Free Spirit" tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-11.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-12.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-13.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-14.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-15.jpg

Khalid can't help but smile as he takes a break from singing to dance around the stage. Khalid brings the Free Spirit tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-16.jpg
2019.EMG.HMW.Khalid-17.jpg

Khalid brings the Free Spirit tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on July 1,2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward