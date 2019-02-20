2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-15.jpg

Francesco Yates, Justin Timberlake's opening act, is projected onto mesh screens during his performance. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-4.jpg

Singer-songwriter Justin TImberlake takes a moment to welcome the audience to his tour. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-7.jpg

Justin TImberlake performs alongside his band, the Tennessee Kids. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-1.jpg

Justin Timberlake casually enters the stage with his arm up in the air. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-6.jpg

Pop singer Justin Timberlake and a fan point to each other as he walks down the river-like stage. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-8.jpg

Former member of "NSYNC", Justin Timberlake jumps in sync with his dancers. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-10.jpg

Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-12.jpg

Justin Timberlake shows off his dancing skills throught the concert. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-13.jpg

Justin Timberlake dances alongside the Tennessee Kids. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-5.jpg

Justin TImberlake gets up close and personal with his fans after performing "Filthy." Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-2.jpg

Pop singer Justin Timberlake strikes a pose as the first song begins. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-9.jpg

Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-11.jpg

Justin TIimberlake sprints through the crowd across the river-like stage. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-14.jpg

Justin Timberlake dances alongside the Tennessee Kids. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-3.jpg

Pop singer Justin Timberlake poses for the last beat of his song. Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

