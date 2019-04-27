2019.EMG.HMW.Comethazine-1.jpg

Comethazine of the 'Lyrical Lemonade All Stars' opens the night for Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Comethazine-2.jpg

Comethazine of the 'Lyrical Lemonade All Stars' opens the night for Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Comethazine-3.jpg

Comethazine of the 'Lyrical Lemonade All Stars' opens the night for Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-1.jpg

Juice Wrld performs a short solo set before rejoining Ski Mask The Slump God later in the night. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-2.jpg

Juice Wrld pauses his high energy set to appreciate the crowd. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-3.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-4.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-5.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-6.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-7.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-8.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-9.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.JuiceWrld-10.jpg

2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-1.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God comes on to perform his solo set before being joined with headliner Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-2.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God acknowledges some estatic fans. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-3.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God comes on to perform his solo set before being joined with headliner Juice Wrld.
2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-4.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God comes on to perform his solo set before being joined with headliner Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-5.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God comes on to perform his solo set before being joined with headliner Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-6.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God comes on to perform his solo set before being joined with headliner Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.SkiMaskSlumpGod-7.jpg

Ski Mask The Slump God comes on to perform his solo set before being joined with headliner Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld brings the 'Deathrace For Love' tour to the Veterans Memorial Colliseum in Portland, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

