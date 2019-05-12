2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-5.jpg

Jai Wolf walks on stage to begin his set in front of the energetic crowd. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-1.jpg

Producer ford. bounces to the music during his set. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-2.jpg

ford. vibes with the crowd during his performance. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-3.jpg

Hotel Garuda bobs with the bass of the music. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-4.jpg

Hotel Garuda uses his equipment during his perfomance. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-6.jpg

Jai Wolf's logo flashes on the screen behind him as he smiles to the crowd. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-7.jpg

Vivid purple lights illuminate Jai and the stage during his set. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-8.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-9.jpg

Jai Wolf dances and vibes with the music while performing. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-10.jpg

Jai Wolf claps during an upbeat song. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-11.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-12.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-13.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-14.jpg

Jai Wolf smiles as he points out to the hyped crowd. Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-15.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-16.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-17.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-18.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-19.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-20.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.05.11.EMG.CJC.JaiWolf-21.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate