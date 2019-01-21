+29 
Marchers raise their signs high throughout Eugene, Ore. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
RESPECT!: Attendee marches with her makeshift umbrella sign. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Mario Lobo Hernandez stands holding a Martin Luther King Jr. sign before the start of the march. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A young marcher stands on a ledge while holding his handwritten sign. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
(Left to right): Maria Solorzano, Preston Kyle and Pace Kyle march for equality for all. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A marcher holds his sign high in the crowd. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A dancer performs during the rally before the march begins. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A performer dances and flips in front of the crowd. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Debbie Paine high fives passing marchers, urging them on with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Jane Kwiatkowski takes a stand for unity. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
When asked about her decision to march, Sage Silverstein breaks down, explaining that she walks for the death of Charlie Landeros and for "the hope of the young people doing the right things." Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Police officers help facilitate the march. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A marcher mounts a sign on her back. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
As part of the future generation, Hilena Kasahun marches for her rights and the change that she wants to see. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A Martin Luther King Jr. sign is held high up above the crowd. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Many marchers hold signs referring to the theme "Silence is violence." Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ayanna Kasahun stands with her father, holding a sign that states, "We are brothers & sisters." Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A young attendee holds her sign high above her head. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Tamara Richardson, wife of NAACP President Eric Richardson, attends the march sporting an "MLK Everyday" beanie. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Attendees march through Eugene in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Holly Smith smiles while walking with her mother and brother. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Timothy Herrera marches for social justice for all and the fight for equality. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Marchers walk together in unity, stepping to the beat of the music. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A young participant marches to be heard. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
An excited participant yells, "All you need is love!" on the sidelines of the march. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
An attendee shows his support for Charlie Landeros. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Drummers gather and perform at the end of the march. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Drummers perform at the end of the march, celebrating with the surrounding crowd. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Drummers perform at the end of the march, celebrating with the surrounding crowd. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

