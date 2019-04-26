2019.4.25.emg.mfk.Take Back The Night-1.jpg

Participants gather in the EMU ampitheater for a rally before the march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Participants gather in the EMU ampitheater for a rally before the march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A member of the Muxeres stands with a sign at the start of the TBTN march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A member of the Muxeres cheers with fellow marchers at the start of the TBTN march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Participants chant throughout the march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Eugene police officers lead the march from the University of Oregon to downtown Eugene. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Elijah Davis raises his sign, which states "No More Rape!" Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The march begins at the EMU Amphitheater and makes its way toward downtown Eugene. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Melissa Casas marches for the protection of women during the TBTN march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Olivia Rodriguez and Fatima Roohi Pervaiz passionately chant along Kincaid Street. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A leader of the Muxeres initiates chants during the TBTN march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
UO’s Safe Ride program provides free rides for attendees during and after the march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
The Muxeres lead the march with a sign labeled "Take Back The Night." Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fight like a girl: A participant’s shirt emphasizes the march’s theme of empowerment. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Patricipants hold up their signs proudly as they march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Leaders of the march use megaphones to guide participants in chants. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Blake Mckay joins the TBTN march and states that she "stands with all survivors." Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
“We wll not be silenced”: An attendee holds up a sign as the march travels down Alder St. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Marchers make their way towards downtown Eugene. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Muxeres paint their faces in honor of those who have been lost to sexual violence. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Marchers hold up their signs that state "Strippers against sexual assault." Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The march ends in downtown Eugene. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Yomaira Tarula, an honorary speaker at the rally, passionately chants her way through the march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
One attendee’s sign sends a bold and clear message. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A megaphone is used to lead the crowd in a chant. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A leader of the Muxeres throws up her fist during a chant for the TBTN march. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
“The people united will never be divided”: Attendees shout together as they make their way through campus. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Police escort lights shine through the marchers as the TBTN march comes to a close. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

