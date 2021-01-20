2021.1.17.EMG.MMM.HikingOregon-1.jpg

Sunlight casts shadows on Goodman Creek and the land around it. The Hardesty Trailhead is located east of Eugene, Ore., in between mileposts 20 and 21 on Highway 58. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Plants and greenery surround the trail amidst rays of sunlight. The Hardesty Trailhead is located east of Eugene, Ore., in between mileposts 20 and 21 on Highway 58. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Mushrooms sit on logs and fallen trees as the trail continues. The Hardesty Trailhead is located east of Eugene, Ore., in between mileposts 20 and 21 on Highway 58. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Goodman Creek flows swiftly next to the Hardesty Trail.The Hardesty Trailhead is located east of Eugene, Ore., in between mileposts 20 and 21 on Highway 58. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Plants and greenery surround the trail on all sides. The Fox Hollow Trailhead is one of many access points to the Ridgeline Trail System in Eugene, Ore. Jan. 14, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The Fox Hollow Trailhead is one of many access points to the Ridgeline Trail System in Eugene, Ore. Jan. 14, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ferns and greenery surround the trail on all sides. The Fox Hollow Trailhead is one of many access points to the Ridgeline Trail System in Eugene, Ore. Jan. 14, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Mushrooms sit on logs that lie on the Fox Hollow Trail. The Fox Hollow Trailhead is one of many access points to the Ridgeline Trail System in Eugene, Ore. Jan. 14, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
People use the trails at Trilium Lake to hike in snowshoes. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Dogs are welcome to hike along with their families on the trails at Trilium Lake in Goverment Camp, Oregon. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
People skiing through the trails at Trilium Lake in Government Camp, Oregon. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Overcast weather and light rain doesn't stop people from hiking the trails at Trilium Lake in Government Camp, Oregon. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
People driving snow mobils through trails at Trilium Lake in Government Camp, Oregon. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)