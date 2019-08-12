2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-1.jpg

A group of dancers take the stage at Eugene Pride in the Park, dancing to "I'm a Slave 4 U" by Britney Spears. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-10.jpg

A participant sports their rainbow flag. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-22

A participant dances at the festival. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-27

A marcher wears a banner in support of people who don't identity as one gender.  Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-11.jpg

The LGBTQ+ flag and the Trans flag are worn with pride. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-12.jpg

A visitor rocks rainbow glitter in their beard. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-32

Eugene Police escorted the parade to the park. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-4.jpg

A young attendee catches bubbles. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-8.jpg

Posters at a booth allow visitors to express themselves with writing. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-34

The Eugene Pride Parade marches from Spectrum Nightclub to the park. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-15

Even dogs are dressed up to celebrate the event. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-31

Lindy Moore made "Free Mom Hugs” sashes the night before the parade. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-9.jpg

Rainbows are a frequent fashion choice at Pride. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-5.jpg

A furry participant sports a colorful tu-tu. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-7.jpg

Rupaul's Drag Race contestant from Season 2, Pandora Boxx, makes a guest appearance at the festival. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-29

The marchers make their way across the Ferry Street bridge. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-8

Parade banners are used to block the counter-protesters signs at the festival. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-14

Pride participants give out free hugs to festival attendees that want them. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-3.jpg

Colorful outfits fill the crowd as people celebrate their pride in the park. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-23

A pair of attendees are decorated with matching rainbow chains. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-6.jpg

Free mom hugs: Attendees hold up signs. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-5

Mulan Rouge poses with a colorful umbrella. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)

