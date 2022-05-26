2022.05.21.EMG.SOH.FoamWonderland.jpg

After being held off two years due to COVID-19, hundreds of music fans gather for the annual Foam Wonderland show at the Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene Ore. on May 21, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Dj producer Wooli plays a headlining set for cheering fans. After being held off two years due to COVID-19, hundreds of music fans gather for the annual Foam Wonderland show at the Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene Ore. on May 21, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Dj and producer Dillon Francis begins his set to close out the show. After being held off two years due to COVID-19, hundreds of music fans gather for the annual Foam Wonderland show at the Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene Ore. on May 21, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Dillon Francis perfoms his set to close out the night. After being held off two years due to COVID-19, hundreds of music fans gather for the annual Foam Wonderland show at the Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene Ore. on May 21, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
Dillon Francis perfoms his set to close out the night. After being held off two years due to COVID-19, hundreds of music fans gather for the annual Foam Wonderland show at the Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene Ore. on May 21, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
At the front of the stage are two large air blowers that spew soap and water giving the festival its name "Foam." After being held off two years due to COVID-19, hundreds of music fans gather for the annual Foam Wonderland show at the Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene Ore. on May 21, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)