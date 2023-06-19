06.18.2023.EMG.EDB.Juneteenth-2

A Habitat for Humanity booth worker interacts with attendees. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A vendor interacts with eventgoers. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
The Darlene Jackson Band was one of 13 groups given time on the main stage. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A crowd member signs along with the American Sign Language interpreter on the main stage. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Oregon Commission on Black Affairs Commissioner Lakayana Drury speaks on the main stage. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Crowd members move to escape the rain. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Vendors sold a variety of goods at the event. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A line forms at the Once Famous Grill food truck. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A child plays a game. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Two attendees enjoy the sights of the event. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Hula hoop performer Chrisha Favors spins her hula hoop. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A sign reading "Hair Zone" is used to attract eventgoers to a booth. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
The crowd dances while local band The Atmospheres perform their set. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023.  (Eric Becker/Emerald)
An eventgoer selects a prize at the University of Oregon booth. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
The Atmospheres perform their set on main stage. The holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was celebrated at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Oregon, on June 18, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

