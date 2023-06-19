Read more like this
featured top story
- Eric Becker
-
- Comments
Photographer
Eric Becker is a photographer from Redondo Beach, California. He enjoys covering anything that moves, including sports, action, and wildlife. When he's not behind the camera, Eric enjoys building computers, trying kitchen hacks from the internet, and attempting to rebuild neglected import cars.
For more of his work, you can follow him on Instagram @ericbecker__ or visit his website ericbeckerphoto.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Bill Kunerth
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
bkunerth@dailyemerald.com
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
kcarbone@dailyemerald.com
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
srondestvedt@dailyemerald.com
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
creative@dailyemerald.com