Elton John's stage is decorated with various symbols and pictures to commemorate his more than 50 years of performing. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans wear elaborate glasses, a signature item of Elton John's. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans wear sparkly outfits in Elton John's style. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John's stage is decorated with various symbols and pictures to commemorate his more than 50 years of performing. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John begins the Portland show of his final tour with "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans in the front row clap and take photos of Elton John. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John's first outfit sparkles as it catches the stage lights during "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John motions out to the crowd. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John bows at the end of the opening song to his final Portland show. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John bows at the end of the opening song to his final Portland show. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John bows at the end of the opening song to his final Portland show. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Bennie and the Jets." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John focuses on playing piano. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans dress up like Elton John. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans take photos at the show. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans dance along to "Tiny Dancer." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John performs "Tiny Dancer." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John's guitarist, Davey Johnstone, plays a double-neck guitar. Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John plays "Tiny Dancer." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Elton John bows to the crowd after "Tiny Dancer." Elton John performs his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

