Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Doctur Dot of Earthgang raps onstage. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Earthgang opens up their set. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Guapdad 4000 gets back onstage after crowd surfing. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Doctur Dot of Earthgang raps onstage. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Benji hypes up the crowd for Earthgang. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Earthgang headlines a sold out show. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Benji raps while making eye contact with a fan during his opening set. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Johnny Venus hypes up the crowd and tells them to put their hands up. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Guapdad 4000 addresses the crowd at the start of his set. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Guapdad 4000 gets the crowd hyped. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Guapdad 4000 opens with his verse on Costa Rica. Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/Emerald)

