2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-1.jpg

Power-pop punk band Glit performs the first set of the night. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-2.jpg

Power-pop punk band Glit performs the first set of the night. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-3.jpg

Power-pop punk band Glit performs the first set of the night. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-6.jpg

Eugene indie band Novacane takes the stage. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-5.jpg

Novacane bassist Oliver Lester. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-8.jpg

Novacane performs. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-7.jpg

Novacane guitarist Dylan Latimer plays a riff. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-10.jpg

Novacane performs. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-9.jpg

Novacane guitarist Dylan Latimer. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-11.jpg

Novacane guitarist Dylan Latimer sings. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-12.jpg

Novacane bassist Oliver Lester moves wildly to the music. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-13.jpg

Rap group the Breakfast Boys Leisure League performs at WVMF with a full band. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-14.jpg

Este of the Breakfast Boys Leisure League raps to the crowd. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-15.jpg

Smyth of the Breakfast Boys Leisure League dances as he raps. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-16.jpg

Brax of the Breakfast Boys Leisure League plays air guitar with his mic. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-17.jpg

Rap group the Breakfast Boys Leisure League performs at WVMF with a full band. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-18.jpg

Producer DJ Kellalit opens for EarthGang. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-19.jpg

DJ Kellalit raises her hands before the drop. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-20.jpg

DJ Kellalit plays a live set featuring remixes of artists like Billie Eilish and Rage Against the Machine. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-21.jpg

DJ Kellalit opens for EarthGang. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-22.jpg

DJ Kellalit acts out a 911 operator scene over her newest orignal release, "Phenex." UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-23.jpg

Rap duo EarthGang takes the stage. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-24.jpg

EarthGang's Doctur Dot raps. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-25.jpg

EarthGang headlines WVMF. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-26.jpg

EarthGang's Johnny Venus raps to the crowd. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-27.jpg

EarthGang's Johnny Venus raps to the crowd. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-28.jpg

The members of EarthGang jump up and down to the music. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-29.jpg

EarthGang's Johnny Venus raps to the crowd. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-31.jpg

EarthGang headlines WVMF. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.18.EMG.SEN.WVMF-32.jpg

EarthGang pulls people from the crowd to dance on stage. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

