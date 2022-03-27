2022.03.25.EMG.MAS.ClairoSchnitz-5.jpg

Fans clap during the playing of her second song of the night. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo plays piano and sings her opening song, 'Bambi'. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans eagerly wait to be let into the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans stand for the seconf song of the night. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Claire Cottrill works her way across the stage mid-song. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairos guitarist, Hayley, is introduced during band introductions. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo looks out onto the crowd during a stripped down set. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo strums her guitar during the playing of her song, "Zinnias'. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo and band sing out to the crowd. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo pauses between songs to share a smile with the crowd. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo sings 'Wade' to the Portland audience. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo gazes out to the crowd during her song: "Zinnias". Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Clairo is given an acoustic guitar for a slower rendition of one of her songs. Clairo performs at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Ore., on Mar. 25, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

