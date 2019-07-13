2019.07.11.SEN.Spoon.Cage the elephant.Beck-1.jpg

Spoon opens for Cage the Elephant. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Spoon's Britt Daniel plays guitar. Initially, Daniel's amp wasn't producing sound. The frontman attributed the mishap to it being the first night of tour. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Spoon opens for Cage the Elephant. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Cage the Elephant's Brad Shultz appears on stage. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Cage the Elephant's brother Brad and Matt Shultz move erratically around stage to "Broken Boy." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz sings "Broken Boy." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Brad Shultz plays a riff on guitar as frontman Matt Shultz runs through the crowd. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Bassist Daniel Tichenor and guitarist Brad Shultz groove on stage. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz sings "Broken Boy." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz sings "Cry Baby." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz dances on a speaker to "Cry Baby." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Guitarist Brad Shultz plays "Cry Baby." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz returns to the stage after a dip in the crowd. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz sings "Spiderhead," from the band's Grammy-winning album, Melophobia. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz sings "Spiderhead." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Brad Shultz plays "Spiderhead." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz triumphantly leaps into the air. Shultz studies "Butoh," a Japanese dance form based on impulse. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz moves around stage with the mic stand during "Spiderhead." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz moves around stage with the mic stand during "Spiderhead." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz moves through the crowd at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz sings "Ready to Let Go," a song he wrote while separating from his wife. Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Cage the Elephant performs "Mess Around." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Matt Shultz stands in the crowd during "Teeth." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Cage the Elephant performs "Shake Me Down." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Beck opens his set with "Loser." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Beck performs "Loser." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Beck performs "Loser." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Beck performs "The New Pollution." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
Beck performs "Que Onda Guero." Cage the Elephant and Beck deliver the first stop of the co-headlined "Night Running" tour to Ridgefield, Wash. on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)

