2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-1.jpg

Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-3.jpg

Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-4.jpg

Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-5.jpg

Fans mosh and cheer on Denzel Curry. Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-6.jpg

Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-7.jpg

Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-8.jpg

Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-2.jpg

Fans at the Moda center dance to Denzel Curry as they wait for headliner Billie Eilish to take the stage. Some front row-goers said they were there beginning at 8 a.m. to secure their spots on the rail. Rapper Denzel Curry opens for Billie Eilish at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-9.jpg

Billie Eilish appears on stage in the middle of a strobe flash. They keys read "When we all fall asleep..." and the drums read "...where do we go?" Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-10.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-11.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-21.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "my strange addiction." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-18.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "my strange addiction." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-19.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "my strange addiction." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-12.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-13.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-14.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-17.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-24.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "you should see me in a crown." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-15.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-16.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-23.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "my strange addiction." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-22.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "my strange addiction." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-26.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "you should see me in a crown." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-25.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "you should see me in a crown." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.05.31.EMG.SEN.Billie Eilish-20.jpg

Billie Eilish performs "my strange addiction." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald.

