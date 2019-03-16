2019.3.14.emg.mfk.Big Wild-2.jpg

Jackson Stell, known as his stage name Big Wild, vocalizes to the crowd. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fansreach out to the sky as the electronic DJ performs. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Jackson Stell, Big WIld DJ, points the microphone towards the crowd. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Moorea Masa joins Big Wild on stage and performs in the spotlight. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Big Wild headbangs to his own song in front of the crowd. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Big Wild fans wave their arms to the beat of the electronic music. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Jackson Stell, Big WIld DJ, passionately vocalizes to the crowd. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Frozen silhouettes of Big Wild alongside other performers excite the audience. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Big Wild uses his whole upper body to express his music during his performance. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Audience members hope for an encore after Big WIld exists the stage for the first time. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Big Wild waves to the crowd as he exits the stage after performing his last song. Big Wild’s “Superdream” tour sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on March 14, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

