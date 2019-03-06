2019.03.05.EMG.SEN.Atmosphere-1.jpg

Hip-hop group Atmosphere takes the stage at the McDonald Theatre. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley of Atmosphere raps "Jerome." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley holds his fist up to the crowd. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley sways to the beat. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The McDonald Theatre's sold-out crowd dances to "Stopwatch." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley performs "Stopwatch." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley raps "Shoulda Known." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley makes devil horns on his forehead. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley dances along with the crowd. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
"I'm going to ask you to do a lot of stupid shit tonight," says Sean "Slug" Daley as he waves to the Eugene crowd. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans throw their hands up to Atmosphere. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Atmosphere performs "Fuck You Lucy." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans throw their hands up to Atmosphere. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley raps "Abusing of the Rib." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans throw their hands up to Atmosphere. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley raps "Graffiti." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Fans throw their hands up in L-shapes. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley raps "Graffiti." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Sean "Slug" Daley high-fives the crowd. Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Atmosphere encores with "Always Coming Back Home to You." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Joined by openers Dem Atlas and The Lioness and DJ Keezy, Atmosphere encores with "Trying to Find a Balance." Atmosphere sells out the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. as part of the "Mi Vida Local" tour on March 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

